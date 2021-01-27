Piper Sandler Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 367,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 134.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.