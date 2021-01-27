Piper Sandler Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amarin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.