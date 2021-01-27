Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of EOG opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

