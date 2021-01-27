Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

