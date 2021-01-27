Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 48,150 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

