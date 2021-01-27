Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,986 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

