Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,466 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.27% of FibroGen worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.