Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 49,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

