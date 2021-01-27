Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $995,893.47 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,404,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72.

On Friday, January 8th, Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $572,859.04.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77.

NYSE PING opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 59,512 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

