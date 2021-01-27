Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.14

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.14 and last traded at $191.14, with a volume of 119540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.89.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $193.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $123,682,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

