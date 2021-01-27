PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.90

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 31788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

