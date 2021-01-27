Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 9.8%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. 9,318,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,098,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 71.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

