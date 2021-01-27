Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier Sells 1,495 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00.

Phreesia stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 71.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

