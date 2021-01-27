Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 898,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 766,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock has a market cap of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

