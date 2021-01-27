Phoenix Global (PHB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,184.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $196,184.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00133216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,448,238,311 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

