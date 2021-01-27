Pharol, SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pharol, SGPS S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 354,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 68,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Pharol, SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS SA through its investment and partnership with Oi, SA, provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS SA in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS SA was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

