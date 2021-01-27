Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

