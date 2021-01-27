PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07.

