PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $184.99. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

