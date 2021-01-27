PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $561,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBK stock opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.