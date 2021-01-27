PFG Advisors Purchases 74 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

