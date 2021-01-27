PFG Advisors Has $954,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

