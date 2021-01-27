PFG Advisors Has $815,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.