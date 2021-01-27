PFG Advisors Buys 3,271 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

