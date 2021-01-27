PFG Advisors Acquires 350 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $735.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

