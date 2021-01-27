PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading 5.9% Higher

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $36.92. 846,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 290,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

