Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 4,019,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,217. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.