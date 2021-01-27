Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

