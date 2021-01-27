Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.90

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 10007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Perficient alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.