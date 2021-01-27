pEOS (PEOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,114.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $421,644.72 and $4,114.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00294362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037623 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

