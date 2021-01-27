Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

