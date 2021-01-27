Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEBO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

