Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $283.71

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $283.71 and last traded at $280.99, with a volume of 25404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day moving average is $215.60.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,390. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

