PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PennantPark Investment worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,700. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.