PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,429. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

