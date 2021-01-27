Pendal Group Limited Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 52,163 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in eBay were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

