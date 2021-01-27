Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

