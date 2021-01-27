Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.