Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,632.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

