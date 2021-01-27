PCHAIN Trading 30.8% Higher This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $161,572.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,137,613 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

