PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $407,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 476.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 420,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.29 on Friday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $995.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

