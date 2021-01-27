PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,200. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

