Paytomat Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,969.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $60,507.76 and approximately $1,969.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00129971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00281662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

