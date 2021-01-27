PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.43 and its 200 day moving average is $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

