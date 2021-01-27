PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $7.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The company has a market cap of $273.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

