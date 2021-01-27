Paul Francis Mcneice Sells 7,920 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMWL stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,731,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

