Patrick R. O’neil Sells 5,324 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 1,069,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,003. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

