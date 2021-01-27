Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 5.6%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $20.92. 1,803,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 623,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several brokerages have commented on PASG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.