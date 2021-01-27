Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) Shares Down 2.8%

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 61,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Roger gold-copper project covering an area of approximately 987 hectares located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,355 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia.

