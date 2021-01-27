Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 169,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,644. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.